SIMMONS,
ANDREW WAYNE
Andrew Wayne Simmons, age 55 of Hawthorne, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Andy was born October 2, 1963 in Norwich, New York to Robert Carl and Bernice Dye Simmons. He was a graduate of Hawthorne High School. An electrician by trade, Andy worked for C & H Electric for over 20 years and prior to that worked at Hughes Supply. Andy enjoyed being in the woods and he was a positive role model for many young people. He was a devoted husband and father.
Andy was preceded in death by his wife April in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Simmons Stanford (Branden); sister, Cindy DePaola (Dominick Jr.); nephew, Dominick III and father-in-law, Gilbert Conner.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Hawthorne, 22027 SE 65th Avenue with Pastor Jamie Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery in Lochloosa. A celebration of life will be held at Pat and Pampie Harper's home following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Sherriff's Youth Ranches,
https://www.youthranches.org/index.php/ways-to-give/
online-donation.html.
Please visit Andy's memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019