LOVETTE, SR.,

ANDREW WINDELL

'CHUBBY'

Andrew Windell Lovette, Sr., age 68, Son of the late Wesley & Essie Mae Lovette Taylor, Pastor of The Church of the Kingdom of God (of Live Oak, FL), retired Head Custodian with Alachua County Schools & 1970 Graduate of Lincoln High School, surrendered to the Will of God on July 27, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville, FL).

At Lincoln High School, Pastor Lovette was quite instrumental with the Baseball Team and also starred as a Running Back with the Big Red Terriers Football Team where he subsequently received a full scholarship to Florida A&M University (FAMU).

Pastor Lovette was the President of the North Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Crime Watch, a Member of the Black on Black Task Force and an Attendant with Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home.

Precious Memories will remain with his Wife - Elder Brendel Wilcox Lovette and Children - Andrew Lovette Jr., Andrea Lovette and Andronicus Lovette of Gainesville, FL; 9 Grandchildren; Brothers - Ruben Lovett (& Patsy) and Deacon Charles Lovett Sr. (Siblings - Christine Wilson, Mattie Singleton and Leroy Lovett preceded him in death); Sisters-In-Law - Carolyn Cotman, Phyllis Robinson (& Larry) and Edwina Williams (& Keith) of Gainesville, FL; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & numerous Friends (with a Special Friend - Michael Harris of Gainesville, FL).

The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:00AM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-Central (Gainesville, FL). Pastor Lovette will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at Pastor Andrew & Elder Brendel Lovette's residence, 2123 NE 8th Ave, Gainesville, at 9:15AM.

We are asking that the Mandates of COVID-19 are closely followed as we gather for this occasion.

