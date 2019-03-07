Home

A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
More Obituaries for ANGELA SAILOR
ANGELA D. SAILOR

ANGELA D. SAILOR Obituary
SAILOR, ANGELA D.
Angela D. Sailor, 62, a long time resident of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was a member of PASSAGE Family Church, Gainesville, FL. Elder George Dix, Pastor
Ms. Sailor was survived by her daughter, Tiffany Noble, two sons: Colby Davis and Horatio Highland and a host of other relatives.
Viewing for Ms. Sailor will be held at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W. US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643 on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11:00am at PASSAGE Family Church, 2020 NE 15th St,. Gainesville FL 32609.
Professional care rendered by A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, (386) 454-1110.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
