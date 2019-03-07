|
SAILOR, ANGELA D.
Angela D. Sailor, 62, a long time resident of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was a member of PASSAGE Family Church, Gainesville, FL. Elder George Dix, Pastor
Ms. Sailor was survived by her daughter, Tiffany Noble, two sons: Colby Davis and Horatio Highland and a host of other relatives.
Viewing for Ms. Sailor will be held at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W. US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643 on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11:00am at PASSAGE Family Church, 2020 NE 15th St,. Gainesville FL 32609.
Professional care rendered by A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, (386) 454-1110.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019