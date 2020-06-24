EAGLE, ANGELA FAYE
Mrs. Angela Eagle passed peacefully on Saturday, June 20th at the home of her daughter in Brunswick, GA after a five-year battle with cancer. Angie was 70 years old at the time of her passing. Angie lived most of her life in Florida and has spent the past 53 years with her beloved husband Henry. Angie had four children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by two sons, Henry Eagle, III and Allen Eagle; her mother, Nancy Emogene Johns; and two sisters, Nancy Medlock and Cindy Howell. She is survived by her husband, Henry Eagle Jr.; two children, Rachael Shanks (Katie Eagle), and Joe Eagle; two grandchildren, Engil Shanks and Mattie Shanks; her great-granddaughter, Claire Rebecca Piche; and her sister, Billie Brugone; as well as many other extended family and friends. Angie was the sweetest person and loved freely and deeply. We are all heartbroken at the loss of such an angel.
A graveside service for Mrs. Eagle will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Archer, Florida. All who loved Angie are welcome to attend. Flowers are welcome, but for those who would like, donations should be directed to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.