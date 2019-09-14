|
PRIEST-CRUTCHFIELD,
ANGELA GRIMES
Angela Grimes Priest-Crutchfield was born May 5, 1955 and passed away September 10, 2019. She was 64. She grew up in Hawthorne Florida, attended Hawthorne High School and later graduated from Santa Fe College with an AA degree in health management. As an avid horse lover, Angie took in rescue horses to give them a place to live out their remaining years.
Angie was passionate about her faith in Almighty God and Jesus Christ. After being born again at age 23, she taught Sunday school, VBS, and was on praise and worship team. She was a volunteer with Carpenters for Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Carpenters for Christ in Angie's memory.
She is survived by her two children, JoAnna Priest and Daniel Priest, her spouse James Crutchfield, her brothers John Grimes and Randy Grimes and their families.
Angela's memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Hawthorne at 11 am Saturday, September 14th, with lunch to follow in the church fellowship hall.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019