Angela Nicole Freeman, 28, of Bronson, Florida transitioned into the heavens on July 16, 2020. Angela was affectionately known to her family and friends as 'Ollie Kay'.

She is survived by her mother and father Alfreda and Preston Freeman, grandmother Dizzie Parker; brothers, Preston Freeman Jr., (Tina), Demetrius Freeman, Michael Freeman and Jacquez Freeman, Jermaine Freeman, Luevelle Mercer, Kabot Ivey, Kevin Owens, Roderick Anthony, Marcus Hawkins, Kurt Daniels, Joseph Hintze, Chad Robinson and Jermaine King.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Elohim tabernacle of Praise, 468 School St., Bronson, FL, 6-7pm the Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11am at Jim Milton Cemetery, Bronson, Fl.

