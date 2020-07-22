1/1
ANGELA NICOLE FREEMAN
FREEMAN,
ANGELA NICOLE
Angela Nicole Freeman, 28, of Bronson, Florida transitioned into the heavens on July 16, 2020. Angela was affectionately known to her family and friends as 'Ollie Kay'.
She is survived by her mother and father Alfreda and Preston Freeman, grandmother Dizzie Parker; brothers, Preston Freeman Jr., (Tina), Demetrius Freeman, Michael Freeman and Jacquez Freeman, Jermaine Freeman, Luevelle Mercer, Kabot Ivey, Kevin Owens, Roderick Anthony, Marcus Hawkins, Kurt Daniels, Joseph Hintze, Chad Robinson and Jermaine King.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Elohim tabernacle of Praise, 468 School St., Bronson, FL, 6-7pm the Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11am at Jim Milton Cemetery, Bronson, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Elohim tabernacle of Praise
JUL
25
Service
10:00 AM
Jim Milton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Memories & Condolences
20 entries
July 23, 2020
Angela I'm going to miss that beautiful smile, that bubbly personality and how you lit up a room with that loud voice saying "Hey y'all". My heart hurts for your family. I'm sending my prayers, love and support.
Mashell Atkins
Coworker
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Katrina Peterson
Coworker
July 23, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of Angela Freeman passing. We would like to express our sincere sympathy to the family of Ms. Freeman on behalf of the senior management team here at Tacachale from Facility 2/5. We pray that God will give you strength and courage in your time of bereavement. Take comfort in friendship, prayer, and peace in love. "And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus." Phillipians 4:7
Sheila Marbury
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Zina Braddy
July 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
a loved one
July 23, 2020
Angela will be missed dearly by her Sycamore and Holly family at Tacachale.
Rest in sweet heaven
Michelle Warmick
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Rest easy beautiful, I'm going to miss your smile and your beautiful spirit. Love you cuz ❤ pray everyone you touch find peace
JeQuoia Bell
Family
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Adrana Jackson
Coworker
July 23, 2020
We're really sorry to hear about the passing of Ollie Kay saddens my heart meeting her as little girl last seeing her recently as young lady nothing changed but her age her same smile wtbs I pray God gives her parents Mr Preston and Mrs Frieda her siblings and love ones a peace that the world can't give and full fill every void heal every hurt as life goes on I send love and sincere prayers from my family to yours ❤ Danny Corenda and kids
Danny and Corenda Jackson
Friend
July 23, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the family. RIP Sweet Angel.
Lillian McClendon
Friend
July 23, 2020
ove my cousin so much ! a blessing our family ! always smiling ! dearly will missed! love you Ollie Kay
Alethea Hatton
Family
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Della Jones
Family
July 23, 2020
Ollie-Kay I will miss you sooo much you were my big cousin and my friend I love you and miss you dearly ❤
Kayzha Turner
Family
July 23, 2020
God this is very sad she's always been a sweet girl. And beautiful inside and out. We had so much fun as kids growning up Living around the corner from her. We were all like family! I'm happy that I knew her she always smiling and happy every time I talk to her. I love you ollie kay Rest in peace beautiful
Quientez Rome
Family
July 22, 2020
We send our deepest condolences to Angela's family.
The fond memories of her will be forever in our hearts.
Lynn, Tommie & family
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kelli Brettel
July 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. I have no word but pray God will give your family strength to push on. Daryl Southard and family
July 22, 2020
Ollie Kay was beautiful in and out her smile could light up a room. She give her friends the shirt off her back. She was so out going and loved to be the life of the party. It was a pleasure coaching her and being her friend. I am going to miss poking the bear so little but full of fire. She would get so mad me teasing her I am really going to miss my friend. I love you Kay
Mary
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cameo Towns
Coworker
