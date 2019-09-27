Home

Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Meadows Cemetery Central
4100 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Angeline V. (Ange) Sickon


1932 - 2019
Angeline (Ange) V. Sickon passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Fla. Ange was 87.
She was born on July 27, 1932, in Wyandotte, Mich., to Henry and Anna Baronn. A graduate of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel High School, she married her best friend, Joseph Sickon, on April 7, 1951. Their 59-year union took them from Michigan to the Washington, D.C. area, where Ange worked as a hairdresser and later as a legal secretary. Upon retiring they settled in Gainesville.
Ange was a patient and supportive mother to five children and a loving and devoted wife. She was an accomplished quilter and crafter who enjoyed nothing more than creating beautiful quilts and gifts for her extended family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and in her last years, her sweet dog Choo Choo could always be found on her lap.
She is preceded in death by husband, Joseph, and sons, Gregory and Thomas. Ange leaves behind three daughters, Mary Ann Sickon, Bridget Sickon and Karen Tindal, five grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as sisters Dena O'Callahan and Christine Zelasko.
A service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Forest Meadows Cemetery Central, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, followed by a mausoleum burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Angeline's memory with a donation to UF Health Neuromedicine Hospital and/ or E.T. York Hospice Care Center, where she received kind and compassionate care.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
