1/1
Anissa G. Whitford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anissa G. Whitford
Hawthorne - Ms. Anissa G. Whitford, age 50, passed away September 24th, 2020 at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville, GA. Ms. Whitford was a graduate of Interlachen High School, class of 1988, and attended Webster Junior College. She was a Financial Counselor and worked in the Health Care Industry. Ms. Whitford was a member of Church of the Kingdom of God. Ms. Whitford was preceded in death by her mother, Ginger Anthony Whitford, grandparents, Claude and Charlean Whitford, and Henry and Willie Mae Athony.
She is survived by her children, Jamar Cook, Sharonica Davis, Veronica Davis, all of Atlanta, GA, Edward Martin, Jr., Archer, FL, father, Claude Whitford, Jr., Hawthorne, FL, siblings, Theresa Walker Williams(Dwight), Hawthorne, FL, Charlean Whitford, Tiffany Ansley(Kevin), both of Atlanta, FL, Felicia Whitford(West), Yolanda Hawkins(Steve), Cladue Whitford, III.(Kenqutta), Janell Smith(Paul), Lanell Gordon(Al), Quenetta Whitford, Latricia Fomby(Martel), all of Gainesville, FL, and five grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Ms. Whitford will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Gilgal Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL, Pastor Jarret Goston, Officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N. W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida.
Ms. Whitford will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, Graveside from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Trinity Baptist Church, Johnson, FL, at 12:15pm to form the Cortege.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved