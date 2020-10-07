Anissa G. Whitford

Hawthorne - Ms. Anissa G. Whitford, age 50, passed away September 24th, 2020 at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville, GA. Ms. Whitford was a graduate of Interlachen High School, class of 1988, and attended Webster Junior College. She was a Financial Counselor and worked in the Health Care Industry. Ms. Whitford was a member of Church of the Kingdom of God. Ms. Whitford was preceded in death by her mother, Ginger Anthony Whitford, grandparents, Claude and Charlean Whitford, and Henry and Willie Mae Athony.

She is survived by her children, Jamar Cook, Sharonica Davis, Veronica Davis, all of Atlanta, GA, Edward Martin, Jr., Archer, FL, father, Claude Whitford, Jr., Hawthorne, FL, siblings, Theresa Walker Williams(Dwight), Hawthorne, FL, Charlean Whitford, Tiffany Ansley(Kevin), both of Atlanta, FL, Felicia Whitford(West), Yolanda Hawkins(Steve), Cladue Whitford, III.(Kenqutta), Janell Smith(Paul), Lanell Gordon(Al), Quenetta Whitford, Latricia Fomby(Martel), all of Gainesville, FL, and five grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Ms. Whitford will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Gilgal Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL, Pastor Jarret Goston, Officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N. W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida.

Ms. Whitford will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, Graveside from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Trinity Baptist Church, Johnson, FL, at 12:15pm to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



