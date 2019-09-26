|
MIMMS, ANITA BELL
Anita Bell Mimms age, 77 went to heaven on September 22, 2019 at Haven Hospice, Gainesville, FL. Anita was a special gift, born August 25, 1942 to Duke and Lois Knoblock Mimms.
Anita enjoyed Gator football, coloring, and collecting Barbies, Disney Princesses, stuffed animals and pocketbooks. She was a Baptist and long-time member of Carol Estates Baptist Church. Anita will be remembered by her extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed by Wayne and Brenda Bratcher and Jennifer Go, who had the honor of caring for Anita.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, Jonesville with Pastor Ray DeBusk officiating. A reception will follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
