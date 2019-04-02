|
|
FIELD,
ANITA MARIE HISSNER
Anita Marie Hissner Field died March 11, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born to William and Lucy Nahm Hissner on March 26, 1924. She was raised in Lebanon, PA and was the second of five children.
After graduation from Drexel University with a degree in business, she married her high school sweetheart, Lewis I. Field, Jr., in 1947. They lived in Pittsburgh while Lewis finished college, then moved to Bethlehem, PA where they raised five children. Anita was an active volunteer for Girl Scouts, AAUW's after school tutoring program, and the county's Homemaker Association. In retirement, Anita and Lewis lived in Lancaster, PA and since 2004, they made The Village in Gainesville their home.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband in 2014, son Laurence in 1969, and by her siblings.
She is survived by son James Field and wife Diane, daughters Audrey Field, Betsy Allen, and Mary Bopp, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass at Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 9am with Father John Phillips as celebrant. Burial at Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem will be at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019