TUTEN, ANN B.Ann B. Tuten, age 83 passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at North Florida Rehabilitation Center. She was born to Carlos Bird and Margaret Snipes Bird in Greenville, FL. The family relocated to Archer, FL during her early years. Ann graduated from Williston High School in 1955. She worked as a lab tech, dental assistant, and office manager for 31 years with Benford L. Samuels, DDS.Ann was a devoted mother to her two children, 'Choo-Choo' and 'Tater'. She enjoyed her beloved dachshund dogs, beautiful flowers, and cooking for family occasions. She loved sports and was an avid supporter of local high school and colligate athletics. Ann was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church in Archer. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and 'MaMargaret' Bird, and her former husband of 29 years, William A. 'Billy' Tuten, Jr.She is survived by her children, William A. Tuten, III and Susan 'Tater' Tuten, and her siblings whom she dearly loved, jerry Bird and Dot Bird. The family wishes to acknowledge Ann's friend and caretaker, Debbie Nardi, who treated her like family.A Graveside Service will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Archer, FL. Please wear masks and observe social distancing for the sake of those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in honor of Ann Tuten to causes dear to the family; Alzheimer's, Diabetes, Hospice, or the Humane Society.Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 West Newberry Road Newberry, FL 32669(352) 472-5361