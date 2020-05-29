PREWETT, ANN C.

Ann C. Prewett, born in Hazel Green Alabama on September 5th, 1926, passed away on May 10th, 2020. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband 'JJ' in 1972. She is survived by her son's Johnnie and Charles, and her dear grandchildren John, Alistair, Greg, Erin, Roy and Maggie and great-grandchildren Thorin and Conner.

Ann had many dear friends, a few of whom were Donna & Jay Casper, Carolyn & Roy Pettegrew, Audry and Greg Birchard, Janel Cross, Marilyn Sourthlan and Susanne Baltz. Ann never met a stranger and enriched the lives of friends and acquaintances in her far-flung travels, like when she took 6 kids; her three children, niece's Nellie and Sandy and nephew Dale ALL to Michigan to pick cherries - what fun! Per her wishes her ashes, together with her daughter, will be interred in the Suwannee River. Due to the times we will not have a physical memorial but a virtual memorial is on Sunday May 31st at 4 p.m.



