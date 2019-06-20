|
BEAGLE, ANN DRIGGERS
Ann Driggers Beagle of Gainesville, Florida, age 81, passed away in her sleep on June 18, 2019. She was born to the late Teletha (Tillie) Gill Driggers and Terry Lexington Driggers on October 31, 1937 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Ann was raised on a sugar plantation in Belle Glade, Florida that her father helped operate as superintendent. Shortly after graduating from Belle Glade High School in 1955, Ann started working for a construction company where she met her future husband, James R. (Jim) Beagle. They married on March 25, 1961 and remained married for more than 40 years until Jim's death in 2001. During those 40+ years Jim and Ann operated many businesses, including highway construction, a contract egg farm (with 44,000+ chickens), a laundromat and real estate. They lived all over South Florida, then moved to Lecanto (where they operated the chicken/ egg farm), then to Dunnellon, before retiring to Steinhatchee, where Ann was very active in her church. She loved her Steinhatchee church community and helped with Awana, organ and choir, as well. They moved to Gainesville prior to Jim's death in 2001 and Ann lived there until her passing. She was fiercely independent and strong-willed, which helped Jim and her retire early and live life on the water/Gulf where they both loved to be.
Ann is survived by her only child, Jamie B. Webster, her three grandchildren, Brittany Jones Willis (Blayne), Preston Foster Jones (Juliana) and Parker Steven Jones, two great grandchildren and her loving dog and close companion, Micah.
The family wishes to thank Aurora Davis, who cared for Ann so well while she lived at Jamie's home in Gainesville.
Private services will be held at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1600 SW 14th St, Gainesville, FL 32608. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
