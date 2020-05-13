ANN EWING
EWING, ANN
Brooker/Alachua, FL - It is with great sadness that the family of Anna Rebeca Ewing announces her passing, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 75 years.
Born in Annapolis, Maryland, Ann was passionate about sewing, embroidery, crafts, and making porcelain dolls. She loved her poodles, chickens and enjoyed living a simple life. Among her favorite things were purple orchids and the gospel song Whispering Hope. Her faith in God and the support of her church were also very important in her life.
Ann will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend of 54 years, Tommy Lee Ewing, and their much-loved children, Mindie Roberts (Mike) and Jon-Patrick Ewing (Rob Pettis), by her grandchildren Chance Fortson (Dezaray) and Morgan Fortson (Brittany Underwood), her great grandson, Conner Fortson, and by her sister Arleen Fay (John). Ann will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice E.T. York Care Center 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606 or www.BeYourHaven.org
A celebration of life for Ann will be held at a later date, at the Newberry Church of Christ,
25045 West Newberry Road, Newberry, FL.

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Newberry Church of Christ
