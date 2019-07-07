|
HOPKINS, ANN MARIE
Ann Marie Hopkins, age 81 of Alachua passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born September 27, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Russell and Catherine Mundy Richards.
Her family was most important to her, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ann Marie did many things throughout her life, she was an entrepreneur, helping run Robert Hopkins General Contracting Company with her husband for many years. Also, she was a master seamstress, a carpenter and she finished her working career in security at Walt Disney World.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howard Hopkins.
She is survived by her son Robert Howard Hopkins, Jr. (Christine); daughter, Barbara Jo Bodner; two grandchildren, Michael John Bodner, Jr. (Erin) and Jennifer Ann Trenteseaux (Nathan); two great grandchildren, Aubrey and Michael Bodner.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, with a celebration of Ann Marie's life beginning at 4:00 p.m. Those who wish may make a donation to the Retired Horse Farm of Alachua
