LYNCH, ANN Q.
Ann Q. Lynch Of Coconut Creek,FL passed at age 88 on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born 02/08/1931 in Jacksonville, FL. Founding board member and President Emeritus of the Center for Jungian Studies of South Florida. Professor Emeritus at Florida Atlantic University where she founded the Mental Health Counseling (M.A.) program. Previously University Counseling Psychologist at University of Florida and Faculty at Memphis University. The Jungian Center was her major passion for the last 30 yrs. Survived by children (Michael Lynch) son, (Carol Lynch) daughter, grandchildren (Christina Lynch) (Kelsey Lynch), daughter in law (Sue Lynch). Sister (Gail Runyan). Predeceased by Parents (Arthur Axson Quarterman) (Grace Quarterman) husband (Edward James Lynch). Memorial Services to be held at Christ Church in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 16 to June 17, 2019