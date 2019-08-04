|
STEWART, ANNA LORAIN
Ms. Anna Lorain Stewart, age 84, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away on July 28, 2019, at the North Florida Rehabilitation and Specialty Care Center in Gainesville. Ms. Stewart was born on June 7, 1935 in Akron, Ohio. She moved to Gainesville, FL, in the 60's after she met and married Jerry Michael Egantoff. She was an outgoing person, she loved to go out to dinner and enjoyed people. She also loved to crochet and watch T.V. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Jerry Michael Egantoff and Frank Stewart; and her granddaughters, Christina Lynn Egantoff and Tiffany Anne Egantoff.
Ms. Stewart is survived by her children, Jerry Egantoff of Gainesville, FL, Phyllis Egantoff, Lazarus (Judy) Egantoff of Lake Butler, FL, and Anna (Martin) Smith of Fairbanks, FL; step children, Sylvia Flamm, Robin (Steve) May, and Dixie Ann Rodgers; grandchildren, Margaret Lynn Stamner, Madison Brooke Stamner, Daniel Stamner, Johnny Stamner, and John Boyd Ryder; she is also survived by her dear friend, Ann Hodge.
