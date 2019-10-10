|
|
WATKINS, ANNA
Mrs. Anna Watkins, 78 of Chiefland, Florida took her walk with the Lord on Thursday October 3rd, 2019.
She leaves to hold the 'Loving Smells of her Cooking ' in the hearts of her children; Frank Jr., Charles, Linda, Patricia, Jerry and Gloria. A host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will be Celebrating 78 years of her life and love on Saturday, October 12th 2019, 11am, at The Tommy Usher Center, 506 SW 4th Ave. Chiefland, Florida. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019