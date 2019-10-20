|
ISZARD, ANNE BRONSON
Anne Bronson Iszard, was born on November 22nd, 1942 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Neighbors near the family home in Roxbury included the renowned sculptor of mobiles, Alexander Calder, who would often drop in for a cocktail with Anne's father. The converted 'party barn' was later featured in Architectural Digest. A teenage Anne and a friend encountered another neighbor, Arthur Miller, going into the village, and he sent them up the drive for a poolside chat with his wife, Marilyn Monroe, who proved to be both charming and beautiful. Anne came from a distinguished, old New England family, some of whose portraits were painted by John Singer Sargent. Her fourth great-grandfather was a U.S. Senator for New York in 1803. And her cousin, General Jonathan Wainwright, was Commander of Allied Forces in the Philippines during World War Two.
In 1965, Anne volunteered with the Vista organization and spent a year, assisting migrant workers near Delray Beach, where she lived with an African-American family, strengthening her lifelong attitude of tolerance and acceptance of others, including her late brother, Peter, who was gay at a time when this was not openly acceptable. Her career took her from media consultant in Boston to a secretarial position in Gainesville before her retirement. After a lengthy encounter with dementia, she finally succumbed to colon cancer on September 26th, 2019. She is survived by her elder brother, Toby, of Rockport, Texas, nieces Beth and Cyd, and nephew Jon. Her ashes are to be buried with those of Peter in the family plot in Roxbury. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601
