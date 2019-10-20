|
LAMBERT, ANNE
(O'HARA) HASKINS
June 24, 1932 -
October 12, 2019
Anne H. Lambert, age 87, of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully from a long-term illness at the Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL. Lover of linguistics, reading, cats, and philanthropy, Anne was always up for a 'friendly little game of scrabble' with her family and friends. Anne loved poetry, and her love of Emily Dickinson was one of the common interests that drew her to her second husband, Robert Lambert.
Anne was born on June 24, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois. She earned her bachelor's degree from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in 1953, a Master of Arts from University North Carolina in 1954, a Master of Arts from Harvard Extension School in 1991, and a PHD in Linguistics from the University of Florida. She enjoyed a successful literary career as a notable critic, book reviewer, and writer, and served as a member of the Modern Language Association, American Dialect Society, American Names Society, and Mensa.
Anne is predeceased by her loving husband of 27 years, Robert Graham Lambert. She is survived by three step-children: Emily D. Lambert Dalton (John); Robert F. Lambert (Jill); and David E.K. Lambert (Amy), 12 step-grandchildren, her beautiful cat Satin, and her devoted friend Ronald 'Thunder' Marsh.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville (4225 NW 34th Street) at 2:00 PM on November 17th. A private interment will take place at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice of Gainesville or the Alachua County Humane Society.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019