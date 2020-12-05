Annette Bauer
Annette Cornwell Bauer, age 50, passed away on December 3, 2020. Annette was born in Lima, Peru and came to Florida in 1982. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Annette Malpartida-Ward, Oma Magdalena Gutt, and her father Carlos Malpartida. Survived by her husband Shane Bauer, beloved son Blake Cornwell, step daughters Sydney, Riley and Avery Bauer all of Gainesville, loving sister Christine Malpartida of St. Petersburg, Fl. and devoted brother Carlos Malpartida of Alachua.
Annette graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1988. She is a 1996 Graduate of the University of Florida, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. She has promoted the construction industry by participating as a chair of the Master Trades Committee and as Board of Director's member for the Builder's Association of North Central Florida. Each year through community outreach and support she and Blakeland contribute to the improvement of the construction trades, and expanding minority success in the construction and engineering fields. Annette's commitment to give back to the community was unmatched.
Annette started her construction career with Charles Perry Construction. She also worked at Scherer Construction prior to creating her own legacy, Blakeland Construction LLC. Her dream, following the footsteps of her father, was always to create a first class Design and Build Construction Company, which is exactly what she created. Blakeland is a highly regarded firm providing service to Santa Fe Community College, the University of Florida as well as military bases throughout the southeast. Blakeland received recognition as a Gator 100 recipient for several years, achieving their highest ranking of 2 in 2017.
Annette was so much to so many, but her most important focus was to her family and an incredibly devoted mother. She enjoyed going to the beach, surfing, traveling outside of the United States, spending time in the Keys, snorkeling, boating, snow skiing and hiking in the Rockies, and many other outdoor activities. Her favorite activity was always anything that included her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Santa Fe College Foundation Inc., Annette Cornwell Bauer Fund at 3000 NW 83rd Street F-208, Gainesville, Florida. Electronic donation information is up coming. Annette was one of three founding members, working with the President of Santa Fe College, to develop programs to enhance Workforce Development and construction career opportunities in the surrounding area.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Rolling Meadows Farm of Florida at 11906 NW 274 Place, Alachua, Florida 32615. Dress appropriately for an outdoor event. Due to the current COVID -19 situation please be responsible of social distancing and follow the County and State mask recommendations. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
