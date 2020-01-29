|
CHAMBERLIN,
ANNETTE PICKREN
Annette Pickren Chamberlin of Gainesville, FL died on January 22, 2020. She was 92. Annette was born in Waycross, GA on November 27m 1927 to T.L. and Madge Pickren of Argyle. She graduated from Homerville High School, in Homerville, GA, attended Georgia State College for Women in Valdosta, received a BA from the University of Georgia and a master's degree from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Alabama.
In 1950 she married George Willard Chamberlin, Jr. of Crosby, Minnesota. They had two sons, George III (Will) who died in 2010 and Daniel Pickren Chamberlin of Taipei, Taiwan.
Annette taught elementary school in Argyle and Waycross. After moving to Gadsden, AL in 1952 she taught at Episcopal day School and then Gadsden Community College where she taught English.
She and her husband moved to Atlanta in the early 1980's and both were very active in volunteer work. They were ushers at the stadium during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. She also volunteered at the Atlanta Speech School, that Jimmy Carter Library, was a tour guide at Oakland Cemetery and served as a Dekalb Ambassador.
After moving to Gainesville in 1997, Annette wrote two books, 'Sunshine in a Shady Place' and 'Sunshine in a Silent Place.'
Her husband died in 2012 and she is survived by her son Daniel, a grandson, Daniel Foster Chamberlin of Savannah, GA, her brother L.B. Pickren of St. Simons Island, GA, her sister Rubyedora Sullivan of Gainesville, FL and several nieces and nephews.
The Family wishes to thank the staff of Banyan Place at Oak Hammock for their love and care of Annette for the past five years. Also we will be forever grateful for the Parker Family for loving Annette and providing her with compassionate care.
There will be a Reception to celebrate Annette's life at the Milam Funeral Home 22405 W. Newberry Road Newberry, FL. On Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Friends are invited. Interment will be at Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Haven Hospice of Gainesville or the Music Program at First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 w. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020