Annie Louise JohnsonCross City - Annie Louise Johnson.,67 Cross City FL,. Passed away on October 9, 2020. She is survived by her children: Patricia Ingram, Carolyn Aiken (Tyrone), Johnnie Mae Hart, Taeshia Thomas, John Dawon Hart Jr.3 Sisters: Fannie McCray, Vera McCray and Lucy McCray. 2 Brothers: Sammy Rhodes and Eddie Rhodes.10 grand children, 7 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday October 17,2020 at Trail Riders (294 NE 241ST Cross City FL) at 2:00. Viewing is one hour prior to service on Saturday. Family request everyone to wear facial covering. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)"Serving with a spirit of excellence"352-204-2381