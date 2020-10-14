1/1
Annie Louise Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Louise Johnson
Cross City - Annie Louise Johnson.,67 Cross City FL,. Passed away on October 9, 2020. She is survived by her children: Patricia Ingram, Carolyn Aiken (Tyrone), Johnnie Mae Hart, Taeshia Thomas, John Dawon Hart Jr.3 Sisters: Fannie McCray, Vera McCray and Lucy McCray. 2 Brothers: Sammy Rhodes and Eddie Rhodes.10 grand children, 7 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday October 17,2020 at Trail Riders (294 NE 241ST Cross City FL) at 2:00. Viewing is one hour prior to service on Saturday. Family request everyone to wear facial covering. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)
"Serving with a spirit of excellence"
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved