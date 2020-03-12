|
|
BROWN, ANNIE MAE
Mrs. Annie Mae Brown, 94 of Gainesville, Florida (Rutledge Community) passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Brown will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 3205 NW 51st Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. Tony Hall, Pastor; Place of final rest will follow In the Rutledge Community Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Second Morning Star MBC from 4:00pm-7:00pm and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Brown leaves to cherish her memories Son: Alfred Brown; Daughters: Toni Jenkins, and Barbara Brown and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews cousins other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the home of Ruth Brown, 4807 NW 27th Ave. Gainesville, Florida at 12:00pm to form the cortege.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020