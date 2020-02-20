|
|
BROWN,
ANNIE MAE SMALL
Annie Mae Small Brown, age 97, wife of the late Hardy Brown, entered into eternal peace on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Gainesville following a lingering illness.
Mrs. Brown was a faithful Member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church until her health began to fail.
A Graveside Service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Minister Author Everette delivering the Eulogy. Mrs. Brown will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional.
Loving Memories will remain in the hearts of her daughter - Grace Maxwell (& Edward), (Patricia Brown preceded her in death) and son - Michael Brown (& Kimberly) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren - Gregory Maxwell, Vernon Maxwell of Charlotte, NC, Veronica Maxwell, Kendra Maxwell of Tallahassee, FL, Michael Brown Jr., Brandon Goode, Ontario Goode, Chelcie Goode, Jasmine Brown, Arcenio Brown, Breante Brown, Edwin Daniels and Crystal Daniels; 43 great grands; 11 great great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020