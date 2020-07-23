1/1
Anthony A. Holmes
HOLMES,
ANTHONY ADKINS
Mr. Anthony A. Holmes age 57 passed away July 17, 2020 at his home in Winter Garden, Florida. Mr. Holmes was born in Gainesville, FL and was a graduate of Buchholz High School class of 1980 and attended St. Johns Community College in Orange Park, FL, and later employed as a Warehouse Manager for Big Lots Retail Company.
He is survived by his wife, Harriette Holmes, Winter Garden, FL, children, Devon Holmes (Jessica), Gastonia, NC, Lamar Holmes (Whitney), Atlanta, GA, Janae Holmes, Jacksonville, FL, Tony Holmes, Gastonia, NC, Micaela Harris (Roberteau), Winter Garden, FL, Michael Holmes (Mikayla), Greensboro, NC, siblings; Joseph Holmes (Debbie), Edward
Scott (Deneen), Lenatha Scott, Novella Folston (Ernest), all of Gainesville, FL, and eleven
grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. Holmes will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Rev. Kenneth Dupree conducting the Services, burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Holmes will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday Graveside from 10:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 10:30am.
We ask that all those in attendance to please wear your face coverings.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Memorial Chapel
JUL
25
Reposing
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
JUL
25
Burial
Pine Grove Cemetery
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Green
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
michelle sterling
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Condolences and my deepest sympathy for the Holmes family, Love always childhood friend (sugarhill) Linda Smith
Linda C Rochelle
Friend
