HOLMES,

ANTHONY ADKINS

Mr. Anthony A. Holmes age 57 passed away July 17, 2020 at his home in Winter Garden, Florida. Mr. Holmes was born in Gainesville, FL and was a graduate of Buchholz High School class of 1980 and attended St. Johns Community College in Orange Park, FL, and later employed as a Warehouse Manager for Big Lots Retail Company.

He is survived by his wife, Harriette Holmes, Winter Garden, FL, children, Devon Holmes (Jessica), Gastonia, NC, Lamar Holmes (Whitney), Atlanta, GA, Janae Holmes, Jacksonville, FL, Tony Holmes, Gastonia, NC, Micaela Harris (Roberteau), Winter Garden, FL, Michael Holmes (Mikayla), Greensboro, NC, siblings; Joseph Holmes (Debbie), Edward

Scott (Deneen), Lenatha Scott, Novella Folston (Ernest), all of Gainesville, FL, and eleven

grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mr. Holmes will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Rev. Kenneth Dupree conducting the Services, burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Holmes will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday Graveside from 10:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 10:30am.

We ask that all those in attendance to please wear your face coverings.

