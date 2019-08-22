|
JACKSON, ANTHONY E., 52
'TONY'
Anthony 'Tony' Jackson transitioned from this life August 16, 2019. He resided in Gainesville and was a Flooring Maintenance Tech. Preceded in death by his parents, Bosie Jackson Jr & Karatine Robinson and brother Cedric Jackson. Survived by his children, Shemell Houston, Tavares Woods, Antonio Jackson, Tanisha Jackson, Tranaijah Woods, Anthony Jackson; stepfather, William Robinson; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Deacon Bosie (Diane) Jackson III, Lorenzo (Patricia) Jackson, Janice (Frankie) Thomas, Daisey Gainey, Tiffany (Kevin) Johnson; companion, Stephanie Solomon; other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at New Beginnings Church of God By Faith, Elder Garien Armstrong is Pastor, Elder Vicki & Elder Ronald Duncan officiating. Burial will be in Newnans Lake Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 12:30 p.m.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019