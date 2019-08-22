Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
New Beginnings Church of God By Faith
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
New Beginnings Church of God By Faith
ANTHONY E. JACKSON

ANTHONY E. JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, ANTHONY E., 52
'TONY'
Anthony 'Tony' Jackson transitioned from this life August 16, 2019. He resided in Gainesville and was a Flooring Maintenance Tech. Preceded in death by his parents, Bosie Jackson Jr & Karatine Robinson and brother Cedric Jackson. Survived by his children, Shemell Houston, Tavares Woods, Antonio Jackson, Tanisha Jackson, Tranaijah Woods, Anthony Jackson; stepfather, William Robinson; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Deacon Bosie (Diane) Jackson III, Lorenzo (Patricia) Jackson, Janice (Frankie) Thomas, Daisey Gainey, Tiffany (Kevin) Johnson; companion, Stephanie Solomon; other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at New Beginnings Church of God By Faith, Elder Garien Armstrong is Pastor, Elder Vicki & Elder Ronald Duncan officiating. Burial will be in Newnans Lake Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 12:30 p.m.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
