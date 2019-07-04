Home

ANTHONY K. BOYKIN

ANTHONY K. BOYKIN Obituary
BOYKIN, ANTHONY K.
Sunrise 09-29-1973 ~
Sunset 06-20-2019

Anthony was born in Gainesville, FL to Seab Boykin Jr. & Tillie Smith. He transitioned into his new beginning on Wednesday, June 20, 2019. With his family and loved ones by his side.
He attended Newberry Jr. & Sr. High School, before moving to Gainesville, Fl. And attending Eastside High School.
Anthony was employed as a manager at Pizza Hut, Wal-Mart and also the Kangaroo before finding out about his kidney disease.
He leaves behind his mother Tillie Smith of Gainesville, Fl. Eric Spann of Pompano, Fl, Eric Lewis of Stuart, Fl. Donald Owens (Serenia), Cynthia Boykin of Archer, Denise Hunt (Walter), Marvin Boykin, Angela Boykin, Mandingo Boykin, Conzette 'Ronnie' Boykin (Danette) of Newberry, Fl., Linda McCray, Dexter Boykin, Antonia Boykin- Robinson of Archer, Rhonda Boykin - Lewis (Ronnie) of Hawthorne, Katura Williams (Henry) of Williston, Fl. Tracy Lewis, Lenny Boykin of Gainesville and Special friend William McElroy.
We are asking that those who would like to attend his 'Celebration of Life Service' to join the family at 10 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019.
(Please try and wear light colors) Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion
Rev. Verdell Long Officiating, 111 SE 14th Lane, Gainesville, FL 32641

Repast
A. Quinn Jones School
Auditorium
1108 Northwest 7th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
Services provided by
Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 4 to July 5, 2019
