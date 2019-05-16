|
|
MANGOL,
ANTHONY 'TONY'
Anthony 'Tony' Mangol, age 65, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home in Starke, FL. He was a member of Starke Church of God by Faith. He is a graduate of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Shirley Mangol; two loving daughter's, Mercilla Mangol Chambers (Kunta) of Houston Texas and Gia Griggs of Starke, FL, and 5 grandkids and a host of other loving family and friends.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:00AM at Starke Church of God by Faith, 730 Old Lawtey Road Starke, Florida. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM, with the Wake following from 6:00PM to 7:00PM at Starke Church of God by Faith. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the Mangol residence of 505 Bridges Street Starke, Florida to form the cortege at 10:00AM.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation under the name of Tony Mangol to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Concerned Citizens of Bradford Inc., or Starke Church of God by Faith.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019