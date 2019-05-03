|
|
HANNA,
ANTHONY MICHAEL
Anthony Michael Hanna died on April 28th, 2019 in Navarre, Florida. He leaves six children, Autumn Hanna VandeHei, Daisy Hanna Schuurman, Clay Daniel Hanna, Peter Anthony Hanna, Joshua Paul Hanna, William Michael Hanna, their spouses, 13 grandchildren, his brother Tom Hanna, his cousin Paul Arons, nieces and nephews, and grand-dogs. He was married to his high school sweetheart, and the mother of his children, Page Rolley Hanna for 30 years. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Kay Rappaport Hanna and Michael Richard Hanna, and his brothers David Hanna and Michael Hanna Jr.
Tony graduated from Ithaca High School, and the University of Florida with a BS in Sociology. An avid horticulturalist, Tony owned Grandiflora Nursery and Landscaping in Gainesville Florida, and designed the landscaping around many of the buildings at the University of Florida, including the grounds at the O'Connell Center. He was a co-founder of Dayspring Waldorf School in Gainesville, eventually participating in the homeschooling of all 6 of his children. He was a rabid Gator football fan, loved the NY Giants, and instilled in his children a love for the game of soccer that continues into the next generation. He loved history, philosophy, politics and Russian literature. He marched with his mother in Washington in 1963 for civil rights, and was passionate about justice and equality, especially for the economically disenfranchised. He was fluent in French, and appreciated his Lebanese heritage on his father's side, and his Russian and Jewish heritage on his mother's side.
He loved sunshine, music, and plants. In the days before his death, he was heard singing loudly in the garden. He left detailed instructions for the care of each plant in the yard prior to his hospitalization, and sent Peter Frampton's live rendition of 'I Want To Go To the Sun' to his kids. His large furry companion, Charles Hanna, was always by his side.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 6th at First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk, 820 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia at 1:00 pm.
A memorial dedication will follow the service at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2019