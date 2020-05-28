HEIDELBURG, ANTOINYAntoiny Heidelburg, 52 will be remembered In his last hours of joy, laughter and happiness, by daughter Lamonica (Leo) Tamurini, one grandson, Leo Tamburini Jr., father, Willie Baxter (Carolyn), his siblings, Shelia Baxter, Jeffery Baxter, Nikki Puge, Special Aunt Gladys Mathis (Derwin), Octavia Smith, Rodie Robertson, Carolyn Kirkland (Willie) and Thelma Bowers (Richard), uncles; Willie Hope, Paul Hope and James Smith Jr. (Cerse), Dock Heidelburg (Andrea), Alfonso Heidelburg, Charlie Heidelburg and George (Wanda), one nephew: Lashard James (United States Army). A Graveside Ceremony will be held on May, 30, 2020, 11:00 am in Old Town, Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Service (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida) Please remember social distancing as we help keep our families and friends safe.'Serving with aSpirit OF Excellence'352-204-2381