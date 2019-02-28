|
WILSON, ANTONINA
This Old Journey for Antonina Wilson 'Antonio' approached its destiny on February 21, 2019.
He was born to the late Edith Baker and James Wilson Jr. in Gainesville, Florida. Antonina was affectionately known as ' Antonio' and will forever live in the hearts of his wife; Shelia Denise Wilson, children; Travarious, Deshaun and Travante' Wilson; two sisters; Muriell Baker and Gloria Jean Baker, mother-in-law; Pastor Agnes Edmondson, father-in-law; Bishop Aaron Edmondson, niece; Zina Baker. Antonio services will be held on March 02, 2019, 11:00 am, Church of God by Faith, 360 Glover street Bronson, FL. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. All flowers may be delivered to the funeral home on Friday from 11-5pm. Services of Excellence are under the care of
D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street,
Gainesville, Florida.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019