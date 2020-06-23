McCORMICK, ARCHIE SMITH
It is with great sadness that we announce that long time Gainesville resident, Archie Smith McCormick, passed away on June 20, 2020. Archie was born March 11, 1938 in Wilson, NC to Henry 'Mac' McCormick and Mary Lentz McCormick. He was the oldest of five brothers.
Archie graduated as valedictorian from his high school and moved to Gainesville, Florida in 1956 where he met the love of his life, Barbara Benson, while attending the University of Florida and working for many of his father's restaurants, including Mac's Waffle Shop and Mac's Drive In. Archie worked for Cox Furniture Co. for nearly 20 years before starting his own business, Archie McCormick Interiors.
During his career, he designed hundreds of homes ranging from 1000 sq. ft to 20,000 sq.ft., commercial buildings, churches, restaurants, college dorms, sorority houses, private planes and yachts. He also helped transition many retirees to retirement homes. No matter the size of the job or budget, he had a gift for transforming a room, house or entire venue from ordinary to extraordinary. Archie was a long-time member, Elder and Sunday School teacher at Highlands Presbyterian Church. He had a beautiful, deep voice and sung in the choir at Highlands, and later at First Presbyterian where he was a member for many years. Archie also sang Barbershop for the BarberGators and competed statewide.
In addition, he participated in many local productions such as the Gainesville Follies and he performed at The Little Theater in Gainesville playing Daddy Warbucks, with his daughter playing Annie. When his children were young, he was an active participant in the YMCA Indian Guides and Princesses and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Later in life, Archie served on the Board of Directors for Stop Children's Cancer and donated countless hours to the organization. Archie never met a stranger and greeted everyone with a smile, a clever phrase, and a compliment.
We know that Archie is in heaven, rearranging everything, dimming the lights, sipping on Scotch, and hopefully thinking back at how 'festive' his life was, how 'drop dead gorgeous' his wife was, and how much he was loved and admired by all.
Archie is preceded in death by both of his parents, and step-mother, Mary Louise McCormick.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara, his children, Ron McCormick (Carolyn), Ed McCormick (April), and Angel McCormick-Rodriguez (David), all of Gainesville, Florida, his grandchildren, Brittany McCormick and Brandon McCormick, both of Gainesville, FL, Taylor McCormick and Ronda McCormick (Megan), both of Jacksonvile, FL, Kacy and Keri Rodriguez, both of Gainesville, FL, Dallas and Kristen Kowalski of Gainesville, FL and Marilyn Banse (J.D.) of Tampa, FL, and four great-grandchildren as well as one on the way (Indy Archie Rodriguez). He also leaves behind his four brothers, Henry McCormick of Jacksonville, NC, John McCormick (Kellye) of Keystone, FL, David McCormick (Kelly) of Keystone, FL and Jim McCormick of Gainesville, FL as well as Frank Lentz (Nola) of Gainesville, FL, Bob Lentz (Missy) of Gainesville, FL, Kaye Bradshow of Mobile, AL, Fred Lentz (deceased) and many other dear, close cousins.
A private funeral service for Archie will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, which Archie beautifully designed and decorated several years ago. The service will be live streamed. The link and more details for the live stream will be provided on his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to: Stop Children's Cancer Inc., 2622 NW 43rd St STE B3, Gainesville, FL 32606.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.