WILLIAMS, JR., ARCHIE
Mr. Archie Williams, Jr., age 88 passed away April 9th, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Williams was a graduate of Lincoln High School. He was a member of United Covenant House of Prayer, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his brothers; David Hall, Alonzo Hall, Charles Williams, and sister; Doris Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife; Ollie Williams, Gainesville, FL, children; Archie Williams, III, Terry Williams, Claude Williams, Faye Williams, Carol Williams, Sherry Williams, Arnette Williams, all of Gainesville, FL, stepchildren; Retha Peterson (Porter), Frank Robinson, Debbie Johnson, Cory Robinson (Ella), all of Gainesville, FL, sisters; Gertrude Jones, Barbara McKnight, Louise Quarles, all of Gainesville, FL, Pearl Coles, Atlanta, GA, and twenty-nine grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Williams will be held 10:00am, Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at PASSAGE Family Church, Pastor George Dix, Jr., Pastor, Pastor Johnny Boswell, Officiating; burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 12th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, at the Church from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Williams, 1130 S.E. 19th Terrace, Gainesville, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019