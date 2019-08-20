Home

ROE, ARLEY GENE
Arley Gene Roe, 76, of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away on August 17th surrounded by his loving family. Arley enjoyed classic cars, motorcycles, jazz music and playing the drums. Arley loved his family, was an active mason, a member of several motorcycle and car groups and played the drums in the church's worship band.
Arley is survived by his wife of 57 years, and love of his life, Terry, and two children ,Jasper (Kelly) and Crystal (Sid), 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, sister, Sam (Greg) and preceded in death by brothers Tom, Larry, Joe, Denny and sister Ruthie.
Funeral services will be held at Celebration United Methodist Church, 9501 SW Archer Rd., Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, August 20th at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation towards the new accessible playground at Celebration.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
