BANKS, JR.,
ELDER ARMOND, 80
Elder Armond Banks, Jr., a retired Custodian with Alachua County School Board and Ordained Minister with The Church of God In Christ, transitioned from this life October 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents: Armond Banks Sr. and Yankee Banks, wife, Tennie Banks, daughter, Cynthia Shorter, and brother, the Elder Ned Banks.
Among those who will cherish his memory include: five children, Calvin Banks of Gainesville, FL, Evelyn Banks of Gainesville, FL, Felicia West (Glenn) of Laurel, MD, Dawnette Banks of Laurel, MD, and Darlene Collins (Elmo) of Orlando, FL; 1 sister: Mae C. Banks; grandchildren: Byron Shorter Jr., Matthew Shorter, Jeremy Shorter, Ryan Shorter, Phillip Shorter, Charna Banks, Sophia West, Gabriel West, Marshay Collins, Tyshay Collins, Brittany Collins; son-in-law, Byron Shorter; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration Of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Jerusalem Church Of God By Faith, 1230 NE 156 Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Elder Duane Gainey is Pastor. Burial will be in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Family will receive friends during the Visitation on Thursday 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL. Viewing on Friday at Jerusalem COGBF 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019