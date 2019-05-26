|
|
PALMER, DR. ARNO ZANE
Dr. Arno Zane Palmer left the bonds of this life to claim his victory in Jesus in the early hours of Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He leaves behind a loving family and countless life-long friends and a legacy of laughter and love. He was born in Ada, OK on February 14, 1922. He served in the US Navy during WWII and after his service married Dorothy Jeane Crow in 1945. He completed his Bachelor of Science at Oklahoma State and his PHD at University of Missouri. After college he worked for Swift & Company, before accepting a position in Gainesville, Florida in 1955 for a career as a Professor in Animal Science at the University of Florida (IFAS).
While working as a Professor, he received many honors and awards including the Signal Service award/Field of Meats/University of Florida, American Society of Animal Science Award in Meats Research, and Superintendent of the Southeast Meat Judging Committee. He delivered lectures and seminars to participants from more than 13 Central and South American countries. The Florida Beef Council and The Florida Cowbells Association cited Dr. Palmer for his efforts in planning and conducting the annual 'Know Your Beef Short Course.' He was recognized by the Florida Beef Council and The Florida Cattlemen's Association for his contributions in the planning, research and development of the Florida Baby Beef Grading Program. Following his retirement from the University of Florida, he continued consulting with the United States Agency for International Development in Belize and other private firms.
He was also recognized for his service to the Kiwanis Club of Gainesville annual beef sale. Alachua Lions Club recognized him for his outstanding contributions to the cattle industry and Student Agricultural Council awarded him with outstanding service and dedication as faculty advisor to the University of Florida students.
Dr. Palmer was a life-long member of North Central Baptist Church and served in many leadership positions including Chairman of the Deacons.
Dr. Palmer is preceded in death by his parents Sloan and Grace Palmer, his brothers Aubrey and Orville Palmer and sister Rose Schaap, and his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Crow Palmer. He is survived by his brothers Paul Palmer (Arlyle), Merle Palmer (Sue), and Sister-In-Law Ruth Palmer, his children Charlotte Hart (Fred), Robert Palmer (Jamie), Rebecca Deaux (Jim), and Nancy Palmer Johnson and grandchildren Fred Hart Jr. (Jill), Aubrey Hart (Christy), Billy Hart (Kim), Jon Palmer (Amy), Amy Palmer Garcia (Jeff), Shelley Sumner (Cory), Kim Jones (Robert), Tracey Hawkins (John), Emily Bell (Michael), Jacob Simmons, Owen Simmons, Kyle Simmons (Kristin), and Justin Simmons and 33 Great Grandchildren.
Dr. Palmer was most admired for his influence as the family patriarch, and community and church leader. His legacy is only surpassed by his unlimited love for his family and our Lord and an occasional fishing trip.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Milam Funeral Home, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, Florida 32601. Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 10:00 am at North Central Baptist Church, 8001 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606
In lieu of flowers you may choose to honor his memory by sending a contribution to North Central Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements are under the care of
MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES,
311 South Main Street Gainesville, FL
(352) 376-5361, www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2019