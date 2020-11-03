Arnold NewsomeGainesville - Arnold Newsome, 57 Gainesville FL. He passed away on October 25,2020. He is survived by his wife: Dione Newsome. 2 children: Romell Williams and Quantrell Newsome. His Siblings: Anthony (Klarika) Newsome Sr, Michael Newsome, Eugene Hagens, Warrine Hagens, Phares Rogers, James Wise, John Wise, Glen Newsome, Carolyn Newsome, AlJosie Larkins and Barbara Mitchell. Services will be held Saturday November 7, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville Fl) Private Ceremony (Family Only). Viewing will be held Friday at D Williams Mortuary Services (The Clarence Williams lll Viewing Room) November 6, 2020 from 1:00pm-7:00pm. Services of Excellence are under director: D Williams Mortuary Services LLC."Serving with a spirit of excellence"352-204-2381