Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ft. Clarke Missionary Baptist Church
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Ft. Clarke Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR JAMES GORDON SR.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR JAMES GORDON SR. Obituary
GORDON, SR.,
ARTHUR JAMES
Mr. Arthur James Gordon, Sr. age 62, passed away March 19, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mr. Gordon was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, graduate of Eastside High School, class of 1975; an Army Veteran, earning the rank of Sergeant, and employed with the Gainesville Regional Transit System for twenty-eight years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.T. Gordon, and Jewel M. Hall Gordon, sister, Sandra Gordon and brother, Charles Gordon.
Mr. Gordon is survived by his wife, Jennifer Gordon, Alachua, FL, children, Arthur Gordon, Jr., Jarvis Gordon, Mesha Kendrick Jalen Gordon, Candice Williams, all of Gainesville, FL, Eric Williams (Dezirree), Miramar, FL, honorary son, Leonard Mack, Gainesville, FL, siblings; Curtis Reese (Priscilla), Jewel Jackson (Cecil), Josie Richardson (James), all of Gainesville, FL, Frank Gordon, Loutice Gordon McKelvin, both of Thomasville, GA, Helen Battis, Atlanta, GA, and eight grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. Gordon will be held 1:00pm, Friday, March 28, 2020 at Ft. Clarke Cemetery, Rev. Adrian Taylor, Officiant; burial will follow immediately after the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Gordon will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 27, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm, and on Friday at the Church from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Friday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon, 16024 N.W. 120th Place, Alachua, FL.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -