GORDON, SR.,
ARTHUR JAMES
Mr. Arthur James Gordon, Sr. age 62, passed away March 19, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mr. Gordon was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, graduate of Eastside High School, class of 1975; an Army Veteran, earning the rank of Sergeant, and employed with the Gainesville Regional Transit System for twenty-eight years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.T. Gordon, and Jewel M. Hall Gordon, sister, Sandra Gordon and brother, Charles Gordon.
Mr. Gordon is survived by his wife, Jennifer Gordon, Alachua, FL, children, Arthur Gordon, Jr., Jarvis Gordon, Mesha Kendrick Jalen Gordon, Candice Williams, all of Gainesville, FL, Eric Williams (Dezirree), Miramar, FL, honorary son, Leonard Mack, Gainesville, FL, siblings; Curtis Reese (Priscilla), Jewel Jackson (Cecil), Josie Richardson (James), all of Gainesville, FL, Frank Gordon, Loutice Gordon McKelvin, both of Thomasville, GA, Helen Battis, Atlanta, GA, and eight grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. Gordon will be held 1:00pm, Friday, March 28, 2020 at Ft. Clarke Cemetery, Rev. Adrian Taylor, Officiant; burial will follow immediately after the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Gordon will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, March 27, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm, and on Friday at the Church from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Friday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon, 16024 N.W. 120th Place, Alachua, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020