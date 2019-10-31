Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR LEE ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR LEE ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, ARTHUR LEE
'SPEEDY'
Arthur Lee Anderson, age 73, Husband of the late Gail Long Anderson, an Alumnus of A.L. Mebane High School where he was a Drum Major with the Band, left this earthly scene on Thursday, October 24, 2019 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:00AM Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Renette Slater is Pastor, with Reverend Jerome Able delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Grass Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Anderson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - And at the Church on Saturday where the Family will have a Private Family Viewing from 9:15-9:30AM and then will be receiving Friends from 9:30-10:00AM. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother, Mary Butler, 601 NW 4th Street, Gainesville, at 9:00AM where the Family will receive Friends 9:15-10:00AM. A Repast will not follow the Interment.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother - Mary Butler of Gainesville, FL; (father - Alvin Butler, Jr. preceded him in death); sisters - Linda Butler Davis (& Rubin) of Gainesville, FL and Inez Butler of Baltimore, MD; brother - Alvin Butler (& Tyran) of Micanopy, FL; aunts - Inez Butler Diggs of Starke, FL and Dorothy Butler of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -