ANDERSON, ARTHUR LEE
'SPEEDY'
Arthur Lee Anderson, age 73, Husband of the late Gail Long Anderson, an Alumnus of A.L. Mebane High School where he was a Drum Major with the Band, left this earthly scene on Thursday, October 24, 2019 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:00AM Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Renette Slater is Pastor, with Reverend Jerome Able delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Grass Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Anderson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - And at the Church on Saturday where the Family will have a Private Family Viewing from 9:15-9:30AM and then will be receiving Friends from 9:30-10:00AM. The Procession will form at the residence of his Mother, Mary Butler, 601 NW 4th Street, Gainesville, at 9:00AM where the Family will receive Friends 9:15-10:00AM. A Repast will not follow the Interment.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother - Mary Butler of Gainesville, FL; (father - Alvin Butler, Jr. preceded him in death); sisters - Linda Butler Davis (& Rubin) of Gainesville, FL and Inez Butler of Baltimore, MD; brother - Alvin Butler (& Tyran) of Micanopy, FL; aunts - Inez Butler Diggs of Starke, FL and Dorothy Butler of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019