Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Female Protective Temple
12610 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Female Protective Temple
12610 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
View Map
ARTHUR LEE GRAHAM

GRAHAM, ARTHUR LEE,76
Arthur L. Graham, a retired truck driver & resident of Grove Park, FL, departed this life on January 27, 2020. His life and early education was in Alachua County, Fl. He leaves to forever cherish his life and many memories, his loving wife of 45 1/2 years, Sarah Graham; four children Gina Simmons (Kirby), Jose' Brooks, Sr. (Dionne), Brenda Graham and Arthelya Graham (fiance' Darnelle); Mother/Aunt Bernice Williams; seven siblings Irene Phorns, Margaret Phorns, Linda Graham, Ponnie Downer, George Graham, Noah Graham, Jr. and Survela; one aunt, Betty Wallace; sister-in-law Elder Beatrice Sheppard; brother-in-law, James A. Smith; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; special cousins, Julia Williams, Ted Williams, Hilga Williams and Handy Ford; special friends Willie L. Brooks Sr. and Levi Rentz; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Burial will be in St. Paul Memorial Cemetery, Windsor, FL. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 21400 SE Hawthorne Road, Hawthorne, FL. Family will receive friends 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.. Viewing Saturday 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Temple. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet 2:30 p.m. at the Temple.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
