BROOKS, ARTHUR RAY, 93
Arthur R. Brooks of Akron, OH, passed away January 11, 2020. Born in Melrose, FL, he's a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and retired from the city of Akron after 47 years of service. Survived by his daughters, Nudine Girtman, Connie Toney, Elizabeth Fisher, Connie McClendon, Darlene Cobb, Christine Walker, Cewilla Russell, Genene Bartley and Gerry Hollis; grandchildren, Tina Adams, Garland Girtman, Denise Girtman, Sharrone Vinson, John Fielding, Jr., Marcus Fielding, Ricco Fielding, Krystal Fielding; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Melrose, FL, Rev. Alvin Oliver is Pastor, Rev. Gregory E. Pelham, officiating. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 10:45 a.m.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020