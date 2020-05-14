ATLEE OPHELIA WATSON
WATSON,
ATLEE OPHELIA COLEMAN
Age 86, wife of the late Deacon Thomas Watson, Retired Nurse & Member of Pallbearers Lodge # 144, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on May 9, 2020 at her residence in Micanopy, Florida.
Mrs. Watson was a Mother of Second Bethel Baptist Church where she also was a Missionary and an Usher.
Endearing Memories are left with her Children - Linnette Palmer (& Gary, Sr.) of West Columbia, SC, Toni Watson of Gainesville, FL and Atlee Watson Hill (& James) and Lindsey Watson of Micanopy, FL (Seth Davis preceded her in death); 7 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grands; In-Law - Martha Jackson of Queens, NY; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins; & Friends
Graveside Services will be held 3:00PM, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Kirkwood Community Cemetery (Micanopy, FL) with Reverend Stanford Jackson officiating. Mrs. Watson will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM. The Family is requesting that the Order concerning the COVID-19 mandates is adhered to.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
MAY
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Kirkwood Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
