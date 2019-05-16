Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
WRIGHT, AUDREY HURD
Audrey Hurd Wright, age 94, wife of the late James Wright & Mother of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019, at North Florida Regional Medical Center (of Gainesville, FL).
The Celebration of Life will be held 4:00PM Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend L. Thomas Fields, delivering the Eulogy. Mrs. Wright will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Burial will follow at the Serenola Cemetery.
Left with fond memories are her daughters - Margaret Gordon (& Sydney), Henrietta Tyndell, Hattie Hatcher, Pearlie Shaw (& the late Elder Willie Shaw); sons - Raymone Hatcher (& Bridgett), Leon Harris, Lorenzo Hatcher, Eugene Harris (& Bonnie) (Aubrey Lee Sands and Marvin Harris - deceased); 34 grandchildren; great grands; (sisters - Estelle Bryant Sands and Louvenia McPherson and brothers - Johnny Bryant, Samuel Hurd and Jessie Hurd preceded her in death); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019
