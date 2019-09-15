|
|
SCHMEISER,
AURELIA NATALIE
Aurelia Natalie Schmeiser, age 102, died peacefully on September 9, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring, in St. Augustine.
Aurelia (nee Sakowski) was born on July 4, 1917 in Nanticoke, Pa. a small coal mining town settled by Polish and Slovak immigrants. She graduated from the Staten Island New York Hospital Nursing School as a registered nurse in 1938. She distinguished herself in the nursing profession by initiating the first cardiac care unit at Staten Island Hospital where she was a nursing supervisor/ instructor. She married William F. Schmeiser (deceased) and raised two daughters. During her daughters' school years she worked part-time and was active in the local PTAs. In 1975, long after seeing her children graduate from college and while working as a full-time pediatric supervisor, she returned to school and received her B.S. from St. Francis College. She continued her nursing responsibilities until her retirement in 1979.
Aurelia moved from Staten Island to Gainesville in 1997 to be closer to her daughter Lynne and enjoy her retirement. She was an avid reader, traveler and a beloved resident of Woodcreek Village. She was program chairman of Golden Gators Senior Social Club, and an active member of Gardenia Circle of The Gainesville Garden Club and H2U of North Florida Regional Medical Center.
In 2018, following her daughter Lynne's move to St. Augustine, Aurelia resided at The Allegro Senior Living Community. She is survived by her two daughters, Lynne Randazzo (Tony) St. Augustine, Veronika Fukson Berkeley, CA, three grandsons: Kirk Randazzo (Rochelle), Jeff Randazzo (Becky), Vasya Fukson (Alythea), and five great-grandchildren (Dylan, Jake, Ty, Jack, and Nina). Other survivors include her nephew (Peter Calinski) and two nieces (Carolyn Sakowski and Margaret Moore).
Aurelia was a devout Catholic, attending Holy Faith Catholic Church in Gainesville and St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine. Prayers at these churches will be offered at future masses.
Her family thanks the care givers in Gainesville and the caring and professional staff at The Allegro and Community Hospice. Their kindness and personal attention to her needs are most appreciated.
Donations in her memory may be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org)
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019