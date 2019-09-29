Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Gainesville Church of God
7003 NW 39th Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN COX


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ANN COX Obituary
COX, BARBARA ANN
Barbara Ann Cox, 79, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died on Monday, September 23, 2019 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, following a long illness.
Mrs. Cox was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 9, 1939 to Jack Wagonfeld, a Russian Jewish immigrant and Margaret Wagonfeld. She came to Gainesville in 1976 and shortly after married Mr. Dennis Cox. Together they owned and operated Cox's Maintenance and Cleaning Service. Mrs. Cox's career was in environmental services for many of the local nursing homes, including helping to open North Florida Specialty Care and The Woodlands Nursing Home. She was a longtime member of the Gainesville Church of God. Mrs. Cox was a mother, a friend and a mentor to many and she will be fondly remembered by many.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Cox; three sons, John Painter Tees, of Jacksonville; Joseph Charles Tees, of Murfreesboro, TN, and Timothy Bryan (Pamela) Tees, of Alachua; step-children, Anne Marie (Frank) Dovork, of Trenton, NJ, Karen (Tony) Kramer, of Bristol, PA, Cindy (Jimmy) Norato, of St. Petersburg, Dennis (Virginia) Cox, of Trenton, NJ and Mary Jane Chiacano, of Bristol, PA; foster daughter, Tammy (Allen) Jenkins, of Eakly, OK; her daughter-in-love, Sharon Hayes, of Alachua; one brother, Richard Wagenfeld, of San Francisco, CA; Twenty grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren also survive.
A homecoming celebration will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., at the Gainesville Church of God, 7003 NW 39th Avenue, with Pastor Chris Christopoulos, officiating. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Download Now