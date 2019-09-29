|
|
COX, BARBARA ANN
Barbara Ann Cox, 79, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died on Monday, September 23, 2019 in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, following a long illness.
Mrs. Cox was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 9, 1939 to Jack Wagonfeld, a Russian Jewish immigrant and Margaret Wagonfeld. She came to Gainesville in 1976 and shortly after married Mr. Dennis Cox. Together they owned and operated Cox's Maintenance and Cleaning Service. Mrs. Cox's career was in environmental services for many of the local nursing homes, including helping to open North Florida Specialty Care and The Woodlands Nursing Home. She was a longtime member of the Gainesville Church of God. Mrs. Cox was a mother, a friend and a mentor to many and she will be fondly remembered by many.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Cox; three sons, John Painter Tees, of Jacksonville; Joseph Charles Tees, of Murfreesboro, TN, and Timothy Bryan (Pamela) Tees, of Alachua; step-children, Anne Marie (Frank) Dovork, of Trenton, NJ, Karen (Tony) Kramer, of Bristol, PA, Cindy (Jimmy) Norato, of St. Petersburg, Dennis (Virginia) Cox, of Trenton, NJ and Mary Jane Chiacano, of Bristol, PA; foster daughter, Tammy (Allen) Jenkins, of Eakly, OK; her daughter-in-love, Sharon Hayes, of Alachua; one brother, Richard Wagenfeld, of San Francisco, CA; Twenty grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren also survive.
A homecoming celebration will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., at the Gainesville Church of God, 7003 NW 39th Avenue, with Pastor Chris Christopoulos, officiating. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019