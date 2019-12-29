|
HAMMERSTONE,
BARBARA ANN
Barbara Ann Hammerstone, 73, resident of High Springs, Florida, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, following a long illness.
Mrs. Hammerstone was a native of Neptune City, New Jersey, daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Hammerstone. Barbara was a CNA, specializing in caring for the elderly. She loved her animals, her Lord and her family; she was known to her family as Aunt Barb or Granny or simply Mama. Mrs. Hammerstone never met a stranger and was loved by all.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Hammerstone.
She is survived by her life partner, Edward Gergely; one daughter, Kelly (David) Phelps; two sons, John (Carol) Engelhorn, V, and Gary (Beth McCall) Engelhorn; two sisters, Carol Sansera and Deborah 'Debbie' Hammerstone; five grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan and Christopher Kelsoe, John Engelhorn, VI, Kyle Woodyard and Laila and Gary Engelhorn; six great grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon, in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry. The family will receive friends for one-hour prior, beginning at 11:00 A. M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
