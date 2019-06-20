|
HARRISON, BARBARA ANN
Life-long resident of Gainesville, FL, Ms. Barbara Ann Stanley Harrison age 71, passed away June 9th, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where she served as Financial Secretary, choir member and on the culinary committee. Ms. Harrison was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1965.
She was preceded in death by her siblings; Gloria S. Gordon, and Marvin Butler.
Ms. Harrison is survived by her children; Lucious Mitchell, Jr. (Sheila), Melrose, FL, Clifton Harrison, III, Gainesville, FL, siblings; Hayward Debose (Wi-nona), Syracuse, NY, Larry Butler (Gwendolyn), Tallahassee, FL, Sidney Butler (Betsey), Las Vegas, NV, Deborah Debose-Taylor, Rochester, NY, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Ms. Harrison will be held 10:00am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, Rev. R.C. Slater, Officiating; burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Harrison will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc. at 10:30am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019