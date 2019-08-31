|
BLACKBURN, BARBARA
Mrs. Barbara Blackburn a long time resident of Bronson, FL passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Victoria Villa Care Center in Davie, FL. She was 85.
Born at Oak Park, IL, she came to Bronson, FL in 1984 from Miami, FL but then moved to Pembroke Pines, FL to be closer to her family. Mrs. Blackburn was involved in Real Estate most of her life and was a registered Broker. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, was a member of the Williston Women's Club and the Bronson 'FCE' Homemakers Club.
Mrs. Blackburn is survived by her daughters, Victoria (Grannis) Pierson and Christine (George) Ball-Llovera.
Graveside Service will be at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL will Rev. Danny Bennett officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL
(352) 528-3481.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019