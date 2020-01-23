Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church
Reposing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church
BARBARA C. FITZ Obituary
FITZ, BARBARA C.
Mrs. Barbra C. Fitz, age 83, passed away January 18, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Fitz was a member of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church as a Class Leader and a member of the Red Hatters. She was born in Trenton, FL, and lived in Gainesville for sixty years while working in the Dental Office of Dr. E. Cosby, until his retirement, she was later employed at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida as a Dark Room Technician.
Mrs. Fitz is survived by her children; Cleveland Kendall, III, Gainesville, FL, Tarolyn Fitz Waymon, Tallahassee, FL, Alforeso Fitz (Brenda), Gainesville, FL, sister; Delores Johnson (Edward), Alachua, FL, and six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, two children of the heart, Willie Bryant, and Phillip Gordon, both of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Fitz will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, Rev. Karl Smith, Pastor; burial will follow in Grasslawn Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Fitz will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Fitz, 1125 S.E. 11th Street, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
